The Phoenix Suns made a big move recently trading away their 2031 first-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz for three future future first-round. Most everyone knows that this deal correlates with the Suns trying to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Suns, but the team seems like they're almost trying to downplay the move, according to Marc Stein.

“While tripling their first-round capital should theoretically improve their prospects of mounting a viable trade run at Butler, there was plenty of chatter circulating late Tuesday to posit the idea that the Suns were chasing increased flexibility in a more general sense,” Stein wrote.

“One league executive noted that Phoenix could simply keep the 2025 first-round pick that's now coming this June from Utah (via Cleveland) and try again to use that selection like it used the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft — trading down in exchange for three future second-round picks and the chance to add the player they wanted anyway in that range: Ryan Dunn. The No. 28 overall pick has been a useful addition to the program in Phoenix … both on the court as a 3-and-D swingman and on the most expensive payroll in the league with his team-friendly rookie contract,” Stein continued.

Though the Suns might have more flexibility moving forward with the draft picks they acquired, it's obvious that the real goal here is get Butler on the team by the trade deadline. Regardless of the situation, there's still one domino that needs to fall, and it's Bradley Beal waiving his no-trade clause.

One piece missing in Jimmy Butler-Suns trade

Though the Suns made a move to acquire more draft picks in a potential trade for Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal will have to waive his no-trade clause for it to work. As now now, the Suns have not approached Beal on waiving the clause, and that makes it uncertain if the trade will even happen.

Beal has shown that he wants to remain with the Suns, but there are also rumors that have come out saying that he wouldn't mind playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. If that's the case, the Bucks would probably get in the deal and acquire Beal, while they send Khris Middleton and some more players to other teams.

Right now, it looks like the only way that Butler gets to the Suns is if it's a three or four-team deal. Butler has continued to play with the Heat even after being suspended for seven games, but he's tripled down on his trade request and is ready to go to a different team.