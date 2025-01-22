When the Phoenix Suns moved their 2031 draft pick for three first-round picks from the Utah Jazz, it was clear they wanted to pursue Jimmy Butler. However, Suns guard Bradley Beal is the piece preventing the organization from making a move. He has a no-trade clause, which has made matters interesting for them.

No matter what, Beal must approve a trade for it to go through. Still, The Athletic mentioned that the team and the shooting guard haven't had any discussions about a trade. However, Phoenix is pulling out all the stops to try and perfect a deal. Most recently, they acquired those draft picks from the Jazz.

Still, those draft picks have a variety of protections, and might not pan out well for them in the future. The 2031 draft pick is completely unprotected. This means that if the Suns have a terrible season that year, their draft rights head to the Jazz. At the end of the day, all of this impacts Beal.

At the beginning of the year, the Suns benched Beal to try and spark some change in their record. However, benching a $50 million player who has been a starter for the entirety of his career is not a good look.

Bradley Beal decides if the Suns trade him

The no-trade clause is one of the most influential tags in the NBA. Even if a three or four-team trade took place, Beal has the final say on it. Only he and LeBron James have the no-trade clause tag on them. Plus, Beal has expressed a true desire to play in Phoenix and remain with the Suns.

The Big 3 of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker have shown some promise, but it might be too late. With that being said, the franchise is all-in on acquiring Jimmy Butler. He's more of an off-ball player than Beal is and can help them out defensively. However, there are some concerns about his mentality.

After all, Butler demanded a trade from the Miami Heat and talked about losing his passion for the game. History could repeat itself if Phoenix lands Butler in a deal. No matter what, the ball is in the Phoenix guard's court. For instance, Beal explained that he holds the cards because of his no-trade clause.

During that time and now, he's emphasized that the team hasn't spoken to him about a potential trade. Because of his clause, they're not able to trade him without him knowing. There are plenty of unknowns about where he will end up, but for now, he'll remain a Sun.