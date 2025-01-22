The Phoenix Suns are trading a future 2031 unprotected first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for three first-round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

As a result of sacrificing this first-round pick in 2031, the Suns are reloading their draft assets with picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029 from the Jazz. The pick in 2025 will be the least favorable first-round pick owned by the Jazz by way of either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Minnesota Timberwolves. As for the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, these will be the least favorable of the Cavs, Timberwolves, and Jazz first-round picks in the respective years.

This aggressive move by the Suns and owner Mat Ishbia to restock on lost draft capital that was utilized in prior trades, notably to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Phoenix no splits their only tradeable first-round pick from 2031 into three first-round picks, giving them the ability to utilize the next six drafts in trade negotiations both this season and in the offseason.

By leveraging their only first-round pick remaining in 2031, the Suns have created a buffer for themselves in terms of utilizing draft assets in future trades. As a result, Phoenix's pursuit of Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler becomes a lot clearer.

For the Jazz, this trade allows the franchise to continue rebuilding while using draft picks they got in exchange for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for more future value. A draft pick in 2031 from the Suns, who will be without Kevin Durant and possibly other superstars by then, is extremely valuable to any team around the league. Utah already owns several first-round draft picks through the next few seasons, which is why this deal with the Suns doesn't negatively impact them by any means.

After this trade with the Suns, Utah will own a total of 11 first-round pick over the next seven drafts. For Phoenix, they now have no control over their own first-round pick for the next seven years. This is the price they have paid to pursue their first championship.

The Suns will now turn their attention to striking a deal with the Heat for Butler. Between the first-round picks they own, as well as Bradley Beal and his no-trade clause, Phoenix has the ability to assemble the pieces in order to make a three- or four-team trade for Butler work.

With just about two weeks until the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Suns have put themselves in a position to pull off this season's biggest move.