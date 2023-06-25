The Phoenix Suns traded for guard Bradley Beal Sunday. Phoenix is building its team around Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and can move center Deandre Ayton for more depth.

Saturday, the Philadelphia Inquier's Keith Pompey reported the Suns “want the [Philadelphia 76ers]” to facilitate a three-team deal that would send Tobias Harris to Phoenix. Ayton would be sent to a third team in this reported potential trade.

Suns insider John Gambadoro, who co-hosts “The Burns and Gambo Show” on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, shut down the rumor emphatically. Via his Twitter account:

“This is incredible just total BS,” he said. “Suns have no interest.”

Gambadoro has reported in recent days he does not expect the Suns to trade Ayton, who is owed $32,459,438 this season, per Spotrac. He said the same thing Sunday.

“Once again – I do NOT expect them to trade Ayton,” Gambadoro said.

The Suns were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix took the Nuggets to six games.

The Suns traded guards Chris Paul, who has since been dealt to the Golden State Warriors, Landry Shamet, five future second-round picks, four future pick swaps and cash considerations to the Wizards for Beal, guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Isaiah Todd, according to a team release.

With Beal, Durant and Booker, the Suns have arguably the best trio of players in the NBA. All are 20-plus point per game scorers and can do it at all three levels.

Phoenix hired coach Frank Vogel this offseason and is going all-in for a championship in 2023-24.