The Phoenix Suns announced their acquisition of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in a press release Saturday.

BRING SOME EXTRA HEAT TO THE VALLEY! Welcome to the Suns, Bradley! 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/vIKkSPOoWi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 24, 2023

Beal, who is 29 years old, was acquired from the Wizards in a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to the release. The Suns sent Chris Paul, who has since been traded to the Golden State Warriors, to the Wizards. Phoenix also dealt Landry Shamet, five future second-round picks, four future pick swaps and cash considerations to the Wizards for Beal, the release said.

The Suns also acquired guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Isaiah Todd from the Wizards.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement that Beal is “one of the best players in the NBA” and will bring “incredible work ethic, great character and the mindset of a champion.” He also thanked Paul for his three years in Phoenix.

“Chris is an all-time great and brought incredible passion and leadership to our organization during his time with the Suns,” Ishbia said.

Suns general manager James Jones traded for Paul before the 2020-21 season.

“We are grateful for everything Chris and Landry added to our organization,” Jones said in the release. “Chris had an immeasurable impact on our team, on and off the court, and we thank him for all he did in the Valley.

“Brad, Jordan and Isaiah will all help us in our quest for a championship. Brad possesses the ability to score on all tree levels and impact the game on both ends of the court. His professionalism and desire to win is infectious and something that will elevate our program. Jordan's versatility and tenacity, and Isaiah's combination of size and skill are great fits for our style of the play and complement our team.”

Beal two seasons ago averaged a career-best 31.3 points per game. Last season, his averages dipped to 23.2 points per game, along with 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He did shoot a career-best 50.6 percent from the field.

Goodwin played his second NBA season and averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is perceived to be a guard who defends well and can have some skill in transition.

Todd, who was a five-star prospect in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite, has size and skill the Suns could try and develop.

Phoenix has work to do after it acquired Beal. The new league year begins July 1, and Phoenix can retool its roster around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in free agency.