The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are teams to monitor in a potential trade for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, according to Suns insider Flex From Jersey.

The Suns are set to be a second-apron team. They traded for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Sunday. Phoenix owes Beal, guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant, who was traded to the team in February for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder, along with significant draft capital, $130.4 million, per Spotrac. That is less than $4 million than the NBA's projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season ($130.4 million).

Ayton is owed $$32,459,438 this season, according to Spotrac. Phoenix also has guard Cameron Payne ($2 million guaranteed) under contract and can fully guarantee him $6,500,000. In their trade with the Wizards, the Suns acquired Jordan Goodwin (he is owed $1,927,696 if he is fully guaranteed) and Isaiah Todd ($1,836,096). Forward Ish Wainwright also has a team option of $1,927,896.

The NBA's luxury tax threshold is $162 million, and the second apron — which was introduced in the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement to curb high-spending teams — is $179.5 million.

After Phoenix traded point guard Chris Paul, who was guaranteed $15,800,000 this season, it was able to match the salary for Beal (Paul's contract will become fully guaranteed at $30.8 million June 28 and it is likely it will since he is unexpected to be waived by the Wizards). The Suns also included guard Landry Shamet, who is owed $10,250,000, in the deal.

Phoenix is testing the second apron. Teams around the league are waiting to see who will challenge the second apron to build their roster, and the Suns are doing it.

If the Suns move Ayton, they will be able to add more players. Celtics guards Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon are rumored to be of interest for the Suns. Hawks forward John Collins could be a player Phoenix could target.