It is believed that it’s only going to be a matter of time before Jae Crowder finally leaves the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old veteran hasn’t played a single minute for the Suns this season as he continues to work his way out of the team. At this point, however, it seems that it isn’t only Crowder who’s on his way out before the NBA trade deadline. Apparently, Chris Paul could be joining him on the next bus out of Phoenix as well.

NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has revealed that according to his sources, the Suns have now “come to terms with the likelihood that Paul is starting to decline.” Paul is going to be 38 in May and the fact that he’s missed a handful of games for the Suns this season due to injury (yet again) has seemingly led the team to start their search for his long-term replacement.

Pincus also points out that CP3 now has two more years remaining on his current deal. He is still owed over $60 million, but the fact remains that only $15.8 million of that is guaranteed. Pincus believes that if the Suns “can find a taker that brings back a suitable replacement who can help the team now and into the future, now may be the time to move him.”

Despite his advanced age and his lengthy injury history, there’s no denying that Chris Paul still has a lot left in the tank. He can be the X-factor for a title contender this season, which is why it won’t be surprising if a handful of teams show serious interest in the 12-time All-Star if the Suns actually make him available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.