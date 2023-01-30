The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move.

The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder — along with the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks — but their pursuit is being taken up a level as they plan to meet with the veteran forward, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic. The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated,” Charania writes.

Jae Crowder has been named in countless trade talks after he and the Suns agreed to part ways. The 32-year-old has not played this season but could be a big help to teams looking to make playoff runs. He’s the type of player that can fit on most teams. The Bucks being the first team to meet with him is a clear sign that they are highly interested in trading for him and that they have the best shot to make it happen.

The Bucks having Crowder alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday would make for a very good lineup. With other teams still showing interest, be on the lookout for what ends up happening ahead of the trade deadline.