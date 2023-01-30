The Phoenix Suns haven’t had the season they were hoping for, and as the trade deadline draws near, it’s clear that they will be very busy. Of course, the Suns will also be hoping to finally unload Jae Crowder, who refuses to play for them after not getting a contract extension over the offseason. Crowder has been a sought after trade target all season long, and it seems like he is finally close to being traded.

There has been a lot of interest in Crowder all season long, and it’s not hard to see why. Playable three-and-d wings are hard to come by in the NBA, and Crowder is one of the better defensive wings in the NBA. He certainly may be rusty for whichever team ends up picking him up, but by playoff time, Crowder figures to be a key piece of a playoff contender, which is exactly what he was when he was actually playing for the Suns.

Several teams want Crowder, but it looks like the Milwaukee Bucks have been the most aggressive suitor to this point. They have been granted permission to speak with Crowder about a potential new deal, which is something that no other team has been granted to this point. With the Bucks seemingly closing in on a deal for Crowder, let’s see why their latest proposed offer makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

The Bucks proposed offer for Jae Crowder makes a lot of sense

Right now, the current offer the Bucks have on the table for Crowder reportedly involves them sending Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, and second round draft picks to the Suns. Considering how the Suns have granted permission for the Bucks to speak to Crowder, it would seem like a deal is on the verge of being completed.

As the season has progressed, it’s become increasingly confusing as to why the Bucks have held onto Crowder this long. They need help all over their roster, and getting anything in return for Crowder, who again, hasn’t taken the court for them at all this season, would seemingly be beneficial. But Phoenix seems to be dragging out the trade saga for their best asset for whatever reason.

It looks like there finally may be a resolution soon, though, and it should make all parties involved happy. For that primary reason, it seems like this deal should make sense for everyone, and it’s a surprise that it has taken this long for trade talks involving Crowder to make it to this point.

For starters, let’s look at the Bucks. Their biggest need in their rotation is a wing defender who can slow down some of the top players in the league like Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum on their competitors’ squads. Crowder is a physical defender who is strong enough to hold up on the interior, and quick enough to stick with guys on the perimeter. He’s exactly what Milwaukee needs.

As for the package heading over, there’s nothing here that will really make Bucks fans upset. Nwora has upside, but Ibaka and Hill are veterans who already aren’t getting tons of playing time. The second-round picks are OK, but the Suns are likely hoping these guys can shore up their rotation if they end up pulling off this deal.

For Phoenix, this isn’t the greatest haul ever, but given how public their feud with Crowder has been, they were never going to get anything spectacular. Worst comes to worst, these guys all could become part of another deal, but there’s a chance that each of them could fit into their rotation. The Suns will likely just be glad to finally get rid of Crowder, which is their prime motivation for making this deal.

Speaking of Crowder, he will be glad to finally get his way back onto the court, and pick up a new deal in the process. Not to mention, he would find himself on one of the top title contenders in the NBA in the Bucks, which would mean he would be playing for a chance to win the championship that has evaded him throughout his career.

All in all, this is a deal that makes sense for everyone. The Suns might look to get a little bit more in those unspecified second-round draft picks, but again, their primary motivation for this deal involves getting rid of Crowder. This lengthy trade saga has been dragged out for quite some time, but it finally seems to be reaching a conclusion with a deal that makes everyone happy. At the end of the day, that’s what all trades set out to accomplish, but this move may actually be one that truly makes all parties involved excited for the future.