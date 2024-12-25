The Phoenix Suns are in the middle of a rather mediocre season. In fact, Phoenix holds a 14-14 record as of this story's writing. So will the Suns consider trading away some of their more impactful players? Bradley Beal has been mentioned in trade rumors, but a recent report suggests that Jusuf Nurkic may be a candidate to be moved as well, per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

“The Phoenix Suns have been actively looking to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, league sources informed The Arizona Republic,” Rankin wrote in a recent article.

So will the Suns achieve their rumored goal of trading Nurkic?

Nurkic still has one year remaining on his contract following the 2024-25 campaign. The financial element will come into play, as he is set to make over $19 million during the 2025-26 season. A team with a realistic need at center makes sense, but there won't be many teams willing to take on that kind of salary purely to add a depth center.

Nurkic is more than capable of making an impact for a contending team. At 30 years old, Nurkic would be a quality addition for teams in need of a starting center. He is a player who can score around the basket while helping out in a big way in the rebounding department.

Nurkic is averaging 9.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per outing in the 2024-25 campaign. For his career, he has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game. Nurkic has never been an All-Star, but he is a player who can certainly contribute to winning.

The Suns will be one of the more interesting teams to follow before the NBA trade deadline in February. They have plenty of time to make a deal come to fruition, so there is no need to rush things. Still, Jusuf Nurkic will be a player to closely monitor as the trade deadline draws near.