Swing and a miss for the Lakers...

The Los Angeles Lakers needed to do something at the trade deadline. With the way this season was going, they needed to mix things up in order to keep up with the rest of the conference. However, the trade deadline went by without LA ever making a move. Some fans are furious at the Lakers' inaction.

However, based on Jovan Buha's report, it seems like the Lakers did try to make a trade at the deadline. However, they were limited severely by the trade value of some of their players. Additionally, Buha reported the framework of a supposed deal with the Hawks that would've netted them Dejounte Murray.

“The Lakers were not close to any deals on Thursday morning, according to team sources. The closest they ever got to a trade was with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray. The Athletic reported the framework of the deal several weeks ago: D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and that 2029 first-round pick. The trade ultimately fell apart once the Hawks repeatedly insisted on Reaves being a part of the deal, according to team and league sources.”

“Rival teams just didn’t covet Russell, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent in trades, according to team and league sources. Any deal involving those players would’ve required the Lakers to attach assets, including their first-round pick more often than not.”

The Lakers badly need another point guard on the roster. D'Angelo Russell is solid, but he's too inconsistent and his struggles on defense make him a liability. That's exactly why they targeted Dejounte Murray: he's a long, athletic PG who can run the offense. However, any front office worth their salt would ask for Austin Reaves in most trades, and LA isn't willing to compromise in that matter.

Additionally, the Lakers' trade chips aren't as appealing as the front office believed them to be. Los Angeles needed to sweeten deals for players such as Hachimura and Vincent. With their current roster and the age of their stars, it's not worth throwing away their future picks for a 50% chance at a title at best. Los Angeles is now forced to stick with their starting roster, for better or worse.