Adrian Wojnarowski tells Lakers fans to calm down a bit amid Dejounte Murray trade rumors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been among the top entities to watch out for every time the NBA nears its trade deadline. This time around, the player seemingly most linked to the Purple & Gold is Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Dejounte Murray, as Los Angeles looks for ways to upgrade its roster. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wants the team's fans to dial it down a bit on the excitement over the potential of the Lakers bringing in Murray via a trade.

“The Lakers have been active… I think Laker fans and players and the organization probably have to temper their expectations on this trade deadline… Their best bet might be to wait… There are so few difference makers available,” Wojnarowski said.

Murray is an intriguing trade target candidate for the Lakers for at least a few reasons. For one, he can shore up the Lakers' backcourt defense, while being a capable weapon on the other side of the floor.

One thing to know as well about Murray is that he will have a huge extension money kicking in the 2024-25 NBA season, which could also be a reason why the Hawks would want to part ways with him. Murray signed a four-year $114.07 million veteran contract extension with Atlanta in 2023. His cap hit in the 2024-25 campaign is at $25.49 million and will rise gradually during the duration of the deal.

The Lakers are in a precarious spot in the West, as they are just 24-25 entering February which adds to the pressure on the front office to do something ahead of the trade deadline.