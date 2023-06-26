Toronto Raptors star OG Anunoby is at a crossroads. He is entering the final non-option year of his contract, and the Raptors may be going in several different directions, so of which could lead to an OG Anunoby trade. At this point, we don’t know what will happen next in the career of one of the best two-way wings in the league. But what we do know is it will happen without Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Ahead of his last contract negations in 2020, Anunoby signed on with agent Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports, the agency run by LeBron James’ longtime friend, Rich Paul. Wilkes and Klutch got the Raptors' 3-and-D wing a four-year, $72,000,000 contract at the time.

However, as trade rumors swirl around the Toronto talent, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that “The Raptors continue to consistently resist trade inquiries for in-demand swingman OG Anunoby, but there is a bit of Anunoby news for those interested in player representation and its accompanying machinations.”

“Word is Anunoby is leaving Klutch Sports and soon to choose new representation,” Stein writes. “The Raptors have already been heavily engaged with Rich Paul's Klutch agency this month with Fred VanVleet poised to become one of the league's most highly coveted free agents Friday at 6 PM ET and Gary Trent Jr. unexpectedly deciding to pick up his $18.5 million player option for next season rather than join VanVleet in free agency.”

Anunoby had one of his best seasons in 2022-23, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and a league-leading 1.9 steals per game. He also shot 38.7% from behind the arc. So, whoever the 25-year-old’s next agent is, they will surely be negotiating him a large new deal.