Gradey Dick not only received a follow from Drake — he got a hilarious welcome from the Raptors super fan as well.

Dick was the No. 13 pick by the Raptors in the 2023 NBA Draft and the former Kansas wing certainly made a splash on draft night with his fit and overall charisma.

The 19-year-old — who averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc during the 2022/23 season — was also excited by the prospect of meeting Drake as are most players who join the Raptors.

Drake seemed to reciprocate as in addition to following Dick on Instagram, the hip hop icon also welcomed him on his Instagram story Monday night in hilarious but NSFW fashion with a picture of the rookie showing off his jersey and the following caption:

“How good girls flex their body count 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Drake just posted Gradey Dick on his IG pic.twitter.com/oLmWkcKccC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's definitely not the first time someone has made a play on Dick's name and it almost certainly won't be the last.

However, the Kansas Jayhawks product will probably take Drake's joke in good spirits and in the end, he is still getting even more publicity from one of the most popular celebrities in the world.

Dick is widely considered to be the best shooter among all the prospects in the 2023 draft class.

Once the 2023/24 season commences, his shooting — particularly from three-point range — should help the Raptors immensely considering they only shot 37.3 percent from deep last season. Additionally, the 2019 NBA champions also ranked just 27th in three-pointers per game with 10.7.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Dick fits into this new-era Raptors side.