The Utah Jazz are the team most active in trade talks for Atlanta Hawks’ power forward John Collins, Shams Charania reported on Tuesday morning.

Collins is one of the top names on the trade block ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 9 deadline, and discussions surrounding the star forward are expected to continue to elevate in the coming days.

“The Utah Jazz have been the most engaged team recently on a potential Collins trade,” Charania wrote on Tuesday. “The Washington Wizards have also been among the teams expressing interest in Collins. The Jazz have two pieces in Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt that could interest the Hawks.”

Last week, a USA Today report stated that the Hawks were looking to get a return similar to what the Jazz got for Rudy Gobert last summer.

“The Hawks are willing to move forward John Collins for a shooting big, which is what Collins is,” Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reported. “Or used to be. Collins shot 40.1% on 3-pointers in 2019-20, 39.9% the following season and 36.4% last season. But he’s just at 22.9% this season.”

There are also rumblings about a potential three-way trade between the Jazz, Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Marc Stein: “As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland.”

“The Jazz have well-chronicled interest in Collins but, to this point, have given the Hawks pause by seeking additional draft compensation for taking on Collins, who still has three seasons left on his five-year, $125 million contract.”

As well, both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers are expressing interest in guard Mike Conley Jr., league sources told Charania: “A well-respected veteran in Utah and across the league, [Conley] has averaged 10.3 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds this season. The Jazz are 5-7 without Conley this season and 18-17 with him in the lineup.”

It seems likely that John Collins will be traded ahead of the NBA’s deadline, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him donning a Utah Jazz jersey come Feb. 9.