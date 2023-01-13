The internal strife on the Atlanta Hawks has been brewing for a while. They are 19-22 this season and will have to make some moves if they want to contend in the playoffs. Pulling off the right trade for John Collins is one of the last resorts they have to save their season.

The Hawks have not pursued a first-round pick in some of their negotiations, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Previous rumors suggested that Atlanta had a massive asking price for their uber-athletic forward but they may actually have a desired return that could lead to a deal getting done.

“In some scenarios, the Hawks are merely asking for a quality player in return (and not a first-round pick), according to league sources,” Amick writes.

Collins has been on the trade block for years as the Hawks try to build around Trae Young (and now Dejounte Murray). He is having one of his least productive seasons in 2022-23, averaging only 13.3 points while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from deep. He has been involved in numerous rumors

Amick’s mention of a “quality player” suggests that Jae Crowder would be enough to headline a trade for Collins. The Phoenix Suns will eventually should their veteran forward and he would work well with the Hawks. A three-team deal involving the two sides that would have sent Collins to the Utah Jazz fell through. It will be interesting to see if this is the trade deadline when Collins is finally moved.