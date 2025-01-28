The Miami Heat’s ongoing efforts to move Jimmy Butler have reportedly involved discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Julius Randle potentially being a key piece in a trade package. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Heat remain interested in the Timberwolves’ star forward as part of the trade saga surrounding Butler.

Begley noted that Miami had expressed interest in acquiring Randle during the past offseason, prior to Minnesota’s trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Additionally, Begley reported that the Heat and Timberwolves have been in communication regarding potential trades involving Butler.

Heat lower Jimmy Butler’s trade value

The latest developments come after the Heat suspended Butler for the third time this season, this time indefinitely. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Butler left the team’s shootaround on Monday after learning Haywood Highsmith would start over him in Miami’s 125-119 double-overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added further context to the Heat’s approach, reporting that Miami has lowered its asking price for Butler, indicating a stronger push to complete a deal.

“I wasn't sure about that maybe 7 or 10 days ago, but I really am more sure than ever that it's going to happen,” Windhorst said. “The Heat are trying to make it happen. More teams are going to wade in here, because the price on Butler is going to be lower.”

According to Begley, the Suns and/or Heat have also engaged several teams in discussions about potential three-, four-, or even five-team deals involving Butler. With the trade deadline just one week away on Thursday, February 6, Miami is running out of time to finalize a resolution for their disgruntled star.

Julius Randle's potential inclusion adds intrigue to Timberwolves-Butler trade talks

Recent reports indicate that Butler’s trade request comes with certain conditions. Butler has reportedly said he is willing to go anywhere but Memphis, further narrowing the field of potential destinations. While no specific reason has been given for his exclusion of the Grizzlies, this stance adds another layer of complexity to ongoing trade discussions.

NBA insider Brett Siegel highlighted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Minnesota’s potential pursuit of Butler would come with complications. As a second-apron team under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the Timberwolves would need to shed significant salary to make a trade work. This could include parting ways with both Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels to meet financial requirements.

Randle, currently averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, has been a solid contributor for the Timberwolves this season. The 29-year-old forward is making $33 million this season and holds a $30 million player option for 2025. His inclusion in a potential trade would be necessary to align with the league’s salary-matching rules.

Suns remain as preferred destination, but trade complexities persist

While the Timberwolves remain a potential trade partner, Butler has expressed a preference to join the Phoenix Suns. However, such a deal would present significant challenges. The Suns would need to move Bradley Beal, who holds a no-trade clause, to facilitate a trade for Butler. However, Phoenix’s limited assets and salary cap constraints further complicate the possibility of a direct deal with the Heat, making multi-team trades a more likely scenario.

The possibility of Butler returning to the Timberwolves also brings an added layer of intrigue, given his history with the franchise. Butler played for Minnesota during the 2017-18 season and part of the 2018-19 campaign before requesting a trade and being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers after a turbulent exit.

With the trade deadline fast approaching next Thursday, February 6, the Heat’s willingness to lower their demands for Jimmy Butler could accelerate negotiations with interested teams. Whether the Timberwolves potentially make a serious push for Butler — and whether Julius Randle ultimately becomes part of the deal — remains uncertain.

As Butler’s future hangs in the balance, the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Minnesota Timberwolves remain at the center of one of the NBA’s most closely watched trade sagas this season. The outcome of these negotiations will not only shape Butler’s career trajectory but could also impact the balance of power across the league.