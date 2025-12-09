The Los Angeles Dodgers made their intentions clear from the moment they entered the Winter Meetings. They made their biggest move early, landing the best closer on the market in Edwin Diaz, a signing that instantly reshaped the Dodgers bullpen and reignited the conversation around Roki Sasaki, whose brief but unforgettable experiment raised questions about his long-term role. With last season’s bullpen instability still impossible to ignore, the front office needed clarity. And on Monday, GM Brandon Gomes delivered it.

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes when asked if the team is planning on using Roki Sasaki as a starter in 2026: "Absolutely. Yes." MLB Network x @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/KdS6CadXoe — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2025

Speaking on MLB Network's The Show, he confirmed that Sasaki will be used as a full-time starter in 2026. “Absolutely. Yes,” Gomes said, removing all doubt.

Jeff Passan reported the Dodgers’ three-year, $69 million agreement with Diaz, a move that gives Los Angeles the anchor its bullpen desperately needed. The Dodgers wanted stability. They wanted dominance. And they wanted to end the swings of momentum that cost them games, rhythm, and ultimately the chase for the best record in baseball. With Diaz secured and Sasaki locked into the rotation, the blueprint is finally visible.

Sasaki’s path forward for the Dodgers

Gomes’ confirmation resets expectations for Roki Sasaki, who arrived to the Dodgers with hype, velocity, and a ceiling that rivals any young arm in the sport. His brief stint as a closer was electric. The fastball exploded. The crowd roared. But the Dodgers always believed his long-term value lived at the front of the rotation, where his pitch mix and endurance can influence entire series instead of single innings. Now he gets the chance to grow into that role with one of MLB’s deepest staffs supporting him.

With Edwin Diaz in place as the closer, Roki Sasaki no longer carries that burden, allowing the Dodgers to shape him into the rotation force they envision. It allows him to attack lineups early, develop rhythm, and build toward the ace profile many scouts projected. Under stadium lights, the Dodgers now move with clarity. And with Sasaki’s path now clear, can the Dodgers finally unleash the “Monster of the Reiwa era” in 2026?