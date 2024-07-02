The Utah Jazz haven't yet committed to a hard and fast roster-building decision; earlier in the offseason, they were linked to blockbuster moves for two-way wings Mikal Bridges and even Paul George, the two who have since moved to the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. With the Jazz unable to acquire pieces that will help them make the jump to playoff contention in the Western Conference, everyone's attention has now turned to Lauri Markkanen, who doesn't appear to be long for Salt Lake City.

Markkanen, being one of the best pure three-level scorers in the game as well as a hand-and-glove fit on most contending outfits, is sure to draw a ton of interest on the trade market. While he is in the final year of his contract, he'll only be making around $18 million — making a deal that much more palatable for teams with contending aspirations. And on cue, the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings are among the teams vying for Markkanen's services, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

In addition to the Timberwolves and Kings, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have also reportedly thrown their hat into the Lauri Markkanen trade ring. But the question is, will the Jazz finally budge?

At present, the Jazz don't have that foundational star yet that will lead them back to greatness. Markkanen profiles as a high-level second option on a winning team due to his shortcomings on the playmaking side of the ball. With the Finnisher being due for a huge contract extension, will the Jazz decide to cash in on him as a trade asset to further stockpile on some draft capital? Or will he be a part of the next great Jazz team? Those are the questions that Utah must answer this offseason.

A Lauri Markkanen homecoming on the Timberwolves?

No, Lauri Markkanen has not played a single minute for the Timberwolves franchise for his career. But one must recall that Markkanen donned a Timberwolves cap on draft night back in 2017, with Minnesota trading away that selection, along with a few other goodies that included Zach LaVine, in exchange for Jimmy Butler.

It is certainly interesting to see the Timberwolves pop up as a potential Markkanen suitor, especially given the financial constraints imposed upon them by the second luxury tax apron. The huge contracts of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels have already kicked in, while Rudy Gobert will be due for a huge extension soon.

Trading for Lauri Markkanen would also mean that the Timberwolves will be giving up one of their core players, and that simply may not be in the cards for a team that's looking to run it back following an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals.

As enticing as the prospect of adding a player of Markkanen's offensive skill and size, further adding to the Timberwolves' arsenal of talented tall players, a trade with the Jazz simply may not be doable. There could be a workable trade centered around Naz Reid, but Reid is a fan favorite, and it's not quite clear just how appealing the prospect of trading Reid away is for the Timberwolves brass.

Will the Kings shoot for the stars in the form of a trade with the Jazz?

The Kings are facing the reality of how difficult it is to build a sustainable contending team year-in, year-out in the NBA. Following an inspired 2022-23 season, the Kings missed the playoffs in 2024. But can Sacramento get it together and up their contending prowess with the addition of Lauri Markkanen?

The team certainly has the salary to pull off a trade with the Jazz; they should have all of their first-round picks except for next year (due to the Kevin Huerter trade), and they have a blue-chip youngster in Keegan Murray who could be a worthwhile centerpiece of a Markkanen blockbuster trade.

Lauri Markkanen would represent a huge scoring upgrade on the wing and someone who could flourish in an off-ball role alongside Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox in the Kings' motion-based, handoff-driven offense. Markkanen has the size to punish mismatches as well, giving the Kings another scorer to run their offense around.

Murray, for as good of a 23-year old sniper as he is, hasn't shown as much offensive versatility as Markkanen has. Markkanen is only four years older than Murray as well, so it's not like the Kings are going to empty the farm for an aging player. This could be a worthwhile trade to pursue for a Kings team that's looking to return to the top of the Pacific Division.