Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking for their next head coach. More than ever, the Sixers need to find someone that can get the most out of Joel Embiid and the roster around him. Daryl Morey said that the process would not be a swift one, leaving the impression that whoever lands the job will have been vetted intently.

As the Sixers begin interviewing their candidates, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer said on the Locked on 76ers podcast that there are three names rumored to be the favorites to land the job.

“There are certain people who say that the three prime guys for the job are Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer and Frank Vogel,” Pompey said at the 3:08 mark. He added that there would be more clarity coming “later this week” and given that the episode was released on Wednesday, May 24, it likely means some time around or during Memorial Day weekend.

Nurse has previously been rumored to be the main guy the Sixers want but they would have to snatch him before the Milwaukee Bucks or Phoenix Suns do. Both star-laden teams have moved him into their final groups of candidates. The Sixers have already met with him and Vogel, who has also interviewed with the Bucks but is not a finalist in their search. The Sixers’ pool of candidates aside from them and Budenholzer also includes Monty Williams, Sam Cassell and Mike D’Antoni.

What may be surprising to some is that D’Antoni is not one of the rumored frontrunners. His connection to Daryl Morey and James Harden makes him seem very likely to be favored by the Sixers as they try to convince Harden to stay. Still, there is time for him to generate more buzz as he supposedly meets with Philly brass soon.

Morey and the Philly front office have a huge decision to make. Whoever the Sixers hire must install an offense with more movement and be ready to coach with or without Harden.