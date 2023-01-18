Based on the NBA rumor mill, the Golden State Warriors reportedly have the hots for Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. But their interest in discussing such a trade may be one-sided.

The Warriors are now one of “a number of playoff teams” looking into nabbing Pritchard from the Celtics, according to Brian Robb of Mass Live. The Celtics, however, maintain their stance that Payton is a player they’d rather keep wearing Celtics green.

“Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive. Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.”

Pritchard has seen his minutes trend downward in each of his first three seasons since being drafted by the Celtics in 2020. He may have his physical limitations, but the Celtics guard has legitimate range and a strong motor that fits perfectly in a playoff rotation needing playmaking off the bench.

Inserting him into a backcourt rotation as the fourth guard behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole would be a luxury to have. Pritchard would likely be able to mesh perfectly with any of Golden State’s trio of shooters or even share the floor with two of them at a time. But for now, the Celtics have shut the door on such a possibility.