A couple of Washington Wizards fans got under Draymond Green’s skin on Monday night. Stephen Curry wanted them to eat their words after the Golden State Warriors forward had himself a breakout night.

Green was extra motivated offensively, scoring 17 emphatic points while stuffing the stat sheet with 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

“It got Draymond going,” Stephen Curry said. “Every time he hit a shot, you knew who he was looking at.”

Watching Ayesha, Steph’s mom, Draymond, and Steph jawbone all night with two Wizards fans courtside has been awesome. And Steph is so fun. pic.twitter.com/llf2z492eC — Bijan Salehizadeh (@bijans) January 16, 2023

The Warriors were more than glad to hear a couple of barbs if it meant Draymond Green would be bringing the heat. Curry just wishes that they were able to take the loss in stride, calling them out for breaking a “cardinal rule” by leaving before the game clock hit triple zeros.

“But that guy, he left early,” the Warriors star complained, somewhat in jest. “I’m very disappointed. Very. We’re running out the clock. You gotta take that smoke the whole game. We’re walking back to the bench, and I thought there’d be a final word. But I looked over and saw him walking out before the clock was at 0. That’s a cardinal rule. You can’t do that. I’m sure he would’ve stayed if we lost.”

Steph Curry on the Wizards fan: “We always love engaged Draymond no matter who puts the gas in the tank.” He said the fan broke a “cardinal rule” and walked out early: “Take that smoke the whole game.” pic.twitter.com/5ImB2hVhpb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2023

The Warriors certainly got the last laugh on those hecklers, with Joe Lacob even jokingly offering them a couple of courtside seats to the team’s next game against the Boston Celtics just to keep Draymond fired up.

Stephen Curry was vocal that fan exchanges that don’t cross a certain line are welcome in the league. He just wants those same fans to take their own losses on the chin if the players manage to shut them up with stellar play.