A couple of Washington Wizards fans got under Draymond Green’s skin on Monday night. Stephen Curry wanted them to eat their words after the Golden State Warriors forward had himself a breakout night.

Green was extra motivated offensively, scoring 17 emphatic points while stuffing the stat sheet with 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

“It got Draymond going,” Stephen Curry said. “Every time he hit a shot, you knew who he was looking at.”

The Warriors were more than glad to hear a couple of barbs if it meant Draymond Green would be bringing the heat. Curry just wishes that they were able to take the loss in stride, calling them out for breaking a “cardinal rule” by leaving before the game clock hit triple zeros.

“But that guy, he left early,” the Warriors star complained, somewhat in jest. “I’m very disappointed. Very. We’re running out the clock. You gotta take that smoke the whole game. We’re walking back to the bench, and I thought there’d be a final word. But I looked over and saw him walking out before the clock was at 0. That’s a cardinal rule. You can’t do that. I’m sure he would’ve stayed if we lost.”

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Most expensive sports tickets

10 Most Expensive Tickets To a Sporting Event Ever

Spencer See ·

Draymond Green Warriors Joe Lacob heckler

Draymond Green heckler gets epic offer from Joe Lacob after trash talk, turns it down

R.P. Salao ·

Warriors, Warriors trade, Warriors trade deadline, NBA trade deadline, James Wiseman

3 players Warriors must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

Enzo Flojo ·

The Warriors certainly got the last laugh on those hecklers, with Joe Lacob even jokingly offering them a couple of courtside seats to the team’s next game against the Boston Celtics just to keep Draymond fired up.

Stephen Curry was vocal that fan exchanges that don’t cross a certain line are welcome in the league. He just wants those same fans to take their own losses on the chin if the players manage to shut them up with stellar play.