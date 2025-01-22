The NBA trade deadline puts pressure on several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they could land Lonzo Ball during the deadline, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic and Jason Timpf of Hoops Tonight. The news doesn't come as much as much of a surprise.

After all, LeBron James and Anthony Davis put pressure on the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline. They've shown concerns in some areas, and one of those is not having a point guard. The team traded away D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets and got back Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

While those players are quality, Los Angeles sent its lone point guard away. Even though Austin Reaves has taken on that role, the team still needs a true point guard. Enter Ball. He's a 6'6 playmaking guard who can rebound well, defend, and knock down open shots.

Although he's battled injuries for the past three seasons, he finally made his debut. He's shown once again how much of a weapon he is in transition. Both James and Davis could benefit greatly from that. Funny enough, James played with Ball during his rookie and sophomore season. He understands how much of an asset Ball would be.

Lonzo Ball would fit perfectly with the Lakers

One area that Los Angeles lacks is the pace of play. They're 22nd in the league in pace. While it's not too concerning, it stalls out the offense from time to time. Also, relying on James to lead the fast break isn't the most ideal thing to do, considering his age. However, this is where the Bulls point guard comes in.

He has a history of pushing the pace in transition. With being 6'6, he's able to get rebounds and immediately start a fast break, similar to Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook. His current statistics don't do him justice, but the Lakers won't need him to be a superstar.

They would want him to set the table and let the superstars eat. After all, Ball's highest assist per game average came in his rookie season, starting and playing alongside James. On the flip side, the Bulls are in a bit of a limbo. They're on the cusp of being a playoff team, yet a lottery team. Rumors have flown out about Ball being traded since his return.

With players like Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Ball, it makes it enticing to keep them and see what will happen. At the end of the day, if Ball gets traded, the Lakers will be winners, and it might start a domino effect of trades for Chicago.