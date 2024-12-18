The Chicago Bulls are still in the middle of their rebuild, and it is taking longer than fans were hoping. This season is off to a rough start once again, and it’s clear that Chicago doesn’t have a team that is going to compete for a championship. The Bulls still need to make some moves to get where they want to be, and a player to watch in that regard is Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball went a long time without playing in the NBA because of a knee injury that kept him off the court for over two years. He was finally able to return to play this season, but he has been limited and also dealt with some new injury trouble.

Ball has only played in nine games this year as a wrist injury has been a problem for him. When he has played, he is getting limited minutes as he is still easing his way back in after his lengthy absence from his knee injury.

In nine games this year, Ball is averaging 17 minutes per game. He is also averaging 5.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG and 3.4 APG. He is shooting 37.2% from the floor and 34.3% from deep.

The issues that Lonzo Ball has had with injuries will certainly have an impact on his trade value. Ball has been a good player in the NBA when he is healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy in a long time. He missed the previous two seasons and he is immediately dealing with a new injury while still dealing with the last one. That definitely isn’t a positive.

Ball is having some injury trouble, but there are still a lot of rumors swirling about a potential trade. If his value isn’t as high, this might be a good chance for a team to come in and pick him up. Here are some potential destinations.

Milwaukee Bucks

One team to watch for Lonzo Ball is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks got off to a slow start this season but they have settled in and are starting to look better. Milwaukee is now 14-11 and they have been looking like the team that everyone expected them to be.

If the Bucks want to win another championship, they probably need to do something differently as things haven’t worked out the last couple years. Ball could be a valuable addition for them and he would likely be a fan of going to a team that could have a potential playoff run.

Phoenix Suns

Another team to watch here is the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have had some elite talent for a while, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump. They have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but it looks like they might need one more piece. Ball could end up being a valuable addition to the team if he can join and stay healthy.

Philadelphia 76ers

Lastly, the 76ers could be a good fit as they have been battling some injury trouble themselves. Obviously bringing in another player that has been struggling with injuries wouldn’t be ideal, but hopefully Ball can stay healthy on a consistent basis as the season goes on.

Lonzo Ball hasn’t been able to play a lot this season, but it will be interesting to see how his draft stock changes in the coming months before the trade deadline as he can hopefully start to play more.