The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards have already agreed to a Bradley Beal trade, but the two teams have yet to finalize the deal. Apparently, Chris Paul is the reason for that.

Washington is reportedly fielding offers for Paul from a third team in order to give the veteran playmaker a chance to join a contender. The Suns are sending CP3 along with Landry Shamet and multiple second-rounders and pick swaps to the Wizards in the deal, though there have been expectations that the Capital City franchise won't hold on to the Point God as they enter a rebuild anyway.

“Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As reported earlier, the Los Angeles Clippers could be interested in pursuing Chris Paul, though it's unknown what they are willing to give up to acquire him again. The Los Angeles Lakers have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the 38-year-old, though that's only if he was waived. It has yet to be seen if the Purple and Gold would be interested in trading for him.

For now, NBA fans will have to wait and see where Paul ends up going. It's clear, however, that he isn't going to stay with the Wizards given his desire to compete for a title and the direction the franchise is going.