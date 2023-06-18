At this point, it's no secret that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in turning to Chris Paul as the solution to their backcourt problems. This is exactly why some LA supporters might be feeling down now that the Phoenix Suns have traded CP3 to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster Bradley Beal deal. Well, it's not all bad for the Lakers because according to reports, they may have actually taken one step closer to finally bringing Paul to Hollywood.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that there could still be a real path for the Lakers to add Paul. In fact, LA would be the favorite to land the 12-time All-Star if the Suns ultimately decide to waive his contract:

The Los Angeles Lakers would be "at the forefront" of Chris Paul's free agent market if he is waived by the Wizards, per @TheSteinLine. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E1wMTDsDJd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

It is also worth noting that the Wizards are reportedly open to waiving Chris Paul if it is his desire to join a contender. This only means that if CP3 asks out, then Washington would not hold him back from finding a new team. LeBron James and the Lakers are obviously going to be very interested in what Paul decides to do in the next few days.

Stein also reports, however, that Chris Paul will also be eligible to sign with the Suns if he gets waived by the Wizards. Wouldn't that be something? For the Lakers, this means that while they may be “at the forefront,” there's absolutely no guarantee that they will be getting their hands on Chris Paul this summer.