The Washington Wizards may finally be ready to step off the treadmill of mediocrity. New team president Michael Winger has reportedly been given authority to initiate a rebuild, sparking questions across the league about the potential availability of three-time All-Star Bradley Beal in a trade.

“Last week, Michael Winger, the new president of the Washington Wizards, said he had been given clearance by ownership to do a complete rebuild, and that has left everybody in the league wondering what about the future of Bradley Beal,” ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Tuesday.

Washington has entered a new era this offseason after parting ways with general manager Tommy Sheppard. The team's front office overhaul included not just the addition of Winger, long among the most well-respected decision-makers in the league, as president of basketball operations, but also former Oklahoma City Thunder executive Will Dawkins as general manager.

That shift in leadership has apparently come with a new sense of autonomy from owner Ted Leonsis, who for years balked at the notion of a full-scale rebuild in favor of trying to build a contender around Beal. At their introductory press conference over the weekend, Winger and Dawkins stressed their ultimate goal is to bring a championship to the nation's capital—no matter how long it takes.

Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards last summer that includes the league's only no-trade clause, a steep hurdle for Washington's front office to clear in potential trade negotiations.

As Winger and company mull a franchise-altering offseason with the Wizards, the rest of the NBA is keeping a close eye on the fates of Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, the latter of whom are both set to hit free agency come July.

“Michael Winger said he has not made up his mind yet,” Windhorst continued. “But that indecision has led teams to keep a very close eye on the Wizards as they not only have Beal, but big free agents Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.”