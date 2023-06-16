Bradley Beal has been granted permission to speak with teams as the Washington Wizards look to trade the long time cornerstone of their franchise. Beal and the Wizards have agreed to work together to find an NBA trade partner if the Wizards ultimately decide to embark on a rebuild as the rumors suggest, reports Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

“He owns a rare no-trade clause, giving him authority to veto and approve potential trades. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to talk with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein. The possibility of Beal being moved is as real as it's ever been, one league executive described it.”

Bradley Beal has been involved in NBA trade rumors in multiple NBA off-seasons, especially in recent memory during years in which the Wizards have struggled to win ball games. However, it sounds like this year has the most realistic rumors and Bradley Beal is on a trajectory to be joining a new team any day now.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks look like the two favorites to land Bradley Beal. Both teams would be great fits for Beal, as he would not have to be the number one option on either and both are going to be perennial contenders for years to come as long as they retain their main cores.

For the Wizards, dealing Bradley Beal would firmly initiate a rebuild; it would most likely lead to Kristaps Porzingis leaving in NBA free agency as well. While a trade might be best for both Bradley Beal and the Wizards, Washington faithful are not going to be pleased that another losing season looks to be on the horizon.