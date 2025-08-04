The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys don't make deals often. But pulling off a second blockbuster trade since 2023 looks enticing. Especially with Micah Parsons involved.

Niners fans likely remember who departed around this time two years ago. Trey Lance was shipped away to the Cowboys on Aug. 25, 2023. San Francisco and general manager John Lynch officially parted ways with their No. 3 overall pick of 2021.

The 49ers completed a deal with a longtime rival on that August day. Maybe it's time for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office to pay it forward.

Do 49ers have room of Micah Parsons?

The 49ers do have financial room. That's good news for members of the 49ers Faithful.

But there's not enough flexibility. Which presents the first problem here.

The franchise holds more than $47 million in cap space according to Over The Cap. Parsons could demand $40 million or higher per year.

Why the massive annual number? Parsons would join the likes of Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and current 49ers star Nick Bosa in comprising the top highest paid pass rushers. Except Parsons may become convinced he's worth more than the Pittsburgh Steelers star Watt.

Parsons seeking more than the $41 million Watt earns annually will place S.F. in a bind. Even though they'd still won't exceed the $47 million left over. However, S.F. and Lynch can attempt to see if there's a more workable figure near the $35 million per year ball park.

And that's where this proposal enters the picture.

What can 49ers offer for Micah Parsons?

Lynch and the Niners would need to unload not one, but multiple first round picks for Parsons. Then look to add a day two selection to help sweeten the deal.

But if the 49ers want to attempt becoming more bold, they'd include a star performer to solidify a trade. Let's go over terms of this potential offer right before we dive into the impact.

49ers land

EDGE Micah Parsons

Cowboys 2026 second rounder

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

Cowboys receive

2026 first rounder from 49ers (giving them two day one picks for next draft)

2027 first rounder

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

2026 fourth-round pick (conditional)

San Francisco pulls off more than boosting edge help for Bosa. They use this scenario to address Jennings' situation.

The WR wants a trade if the 49ers don't extend him. Jennings comes off a career-best season as leverage for wanting more money. He still may not get what he's seeking, though, after coming within 25 yards shy of 1,000 yards. San Francisco already took care of Brandon Aiyuk last season — who delivered a career-best 1,342 yards before signing his $120 million extension. Doubtful the 49ers want to hand Jennings something similar.

But Jennings hands Dallas a needed possession/red zone target next to CeeDee Lamb. George Pickens is on board already to become the downfield threat. Tolbert, however, is emerging as the odd man out of the WR room.

Tolbert quietly caught a career-high seven touchdowns in 2024. He's suddenly on the roster bubble after the Pickens trade. The fourth-year WR can boost some downfield help next to a healthier Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall. Plus join S.F. newcomer and past 1,000-yard receiver Robbie Chosen.

S.F then assures it'll avoid waiting for day three of the 2026 draft to make a pick. Dallas relinquishes its second rounder thanks to the additional first round pick they receive for '26. We'll even throw in the '26 conditional fourth rounder from the Bryce Huff trade.

Parsons to 49ers makes up for ironic move

Funny Lance got mentioned earlier. He's part of the same draft class as Parsons.

S.F. can make up for passing on Parsons here. Who ultimately fell to No. 12 overall.

But Parsons hands this long-awaited scenario for the 49ers: Reliable help on the other side of Bosa.

The 49ers rotated their No. 2 rushers for too long. Going through a cycle of Arden Key, Drake Jackson, and now Yetur Gross-Matos. This defense is better off having someone for every down opposite of Bosa.

Parsons to S.F. brings a cascading effect. Either him or the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be left with a solo blocker. Both are damaging when left one-on-one.

Dallas and Jerry Jones deny expressing any interest in trading away Parsons. In reality Parsons is a hard talent to move off from. But this is one of the few deals that doesn't limit itself to future draft capital. It includes a disgruntled 2024 star on the 49ers' side.