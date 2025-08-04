The Detroit Pistons took a big leap forward this past season when they made the playoffs and ended up playing the New York Knicks tough in their opening round playoff season. The goal for this upcoming year is to continue to build on that success with the young core they have. The Pistons continued to add to that group with a roster move over the weekend with the re-signing of Daniss Jenkins, as per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The Pistons re-signing of Daniss Jenkins is to a two-way contract, and the move brings the Pistons to a full slate of three two-way contract players. Jenkins will join Tolu Smith and Colby Jones as the Pistons’ two-way contract players. Smith, like Jenkins, was on the team last season while Jones finished the year with the Washington Wizards.

While there had been talk of Jenkins possibly earning a standard roster spot following his performance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, as per Aaron Johnson of Palace of Pistons, a standard deal apparently will have to wait. As it stands, the Pistons have 13 standard rosters spots filled with two open spots.

Article Continues Below

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jenkins caught on with the Pistons on a two-way contract. As a rookie, he appeared in only a total at of seven NBA games. He spent most of his time in the G League playing with the Motor City Cruise, the affiliate of the Pistons.

Jenkins appeared in 47 games with Motor City at a little over 35 minutes per game. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It was during this past summer league that Jenkins really stood out. He played in five games for the Pistons in Las Vegas, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He averaged 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.