The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely interested in Zach LaVine but Austin Reaves is one player they're unwilling to part ways with.

The Chicago Bulls are off to a brutal start and that could lead to the organization blowing it up at the trade deadline. Zach LaVine is already linked to a number of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Purple and Gold are very much interested in the high-flying guard as reported by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, but only “at the right price”. Plus, they're unwilling to part ways with Austin Reaves, who Chicago will almost certainly want in return in any blockbuster:

“The Lakers’ interest in LaVine is real — at the right price. However, LaVine’s potential availability also hints at the possibility of a fire sale in Chicago, with the organization seemingly looking to finally pivot away from its longstanding mediocrity. If additional Bulls players become available, the Lakers would also have interest in DeMar DeRozan and/or former Laker Alex Caruso, according to multiple team sources.”

“The Lakers aren’t interested in including Reaves in a potential LaVine deal despite his recent move to the bench, according to multiple team sources.”

As noted, Los Angeles wouldn't shy away from acquiring Alex Caruso or DeMar DeRozan instead. The reality is Lavine is only in Year 2 of a massive five-year, $250 million deal and that means the Lakers would have to include a lot in return. Via Shams:

"The thing about LaVine though he's in year 2 of a 5-year, $250 millon deal…you need multiple salaries." Shams Charania breaks down a potential Zach LaVine – Lakers scenario. (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/UotcX8FqyU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

It's not going to be an easy deal to make happen unless the Lakers part ways with several role players. Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and D'Angelo Russell are all trade-eligible by December 15th.

We'll see if the Lakers get LaVine, but it will not come cheap.