Zion Williamson has been making all sorts of headlines of late, but it's not necessarily for all the right reasons. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar has been linked to a move away from the team via a blockbuster offseason trade, which not too long ago, would have been completely unthinkable. Moreover, the 22-year-old is also facing some nasty allegations from a couple of women he supposedly used to date, which only adds to all the off-court drama for this young man.

As it turns out, all this noise hasn't sat well with the Pelicans organization. According to NBA inside Ian Begley of SNY, the team brass have been concerned by all that's been going on with Zion Williamson outside the basketball court:

“High-ranking members of the organization have been dismayed by recent off-court developments around Williamson, as other outlets have noted. The organization recently fired assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, a Naismith Hall of Famer, who was instrumental in the development of several young Pelicans, including Williamson. Those reading the tea leaves may surmise that Weatherspoon’s firing was related to the team’s issues with Williamson,” wrote Begley.

The report did not provide much details on these aforementiond “off-court developments,” so at this point, it's all hearsay. However, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Pelicans front office are displeased by the fact that Zion's pornstar ex-girlfirend has accused him of being a “sex addict” that has been seeing multiple women at the same time — inclduing his new baby mama, who also has somewhat of a questionable background.

Injuries have obviously also been a major issue for the former No. 1 overall pick, with Zion only having played 29 games last season. This has to be the biggest thing for New Orleans, as they still haven't seen much return from their massive investment on the Williamson. At this point, the Pelicans may already be approaching their tipping point with their cornerstone star.