Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Zion Williamson? That's the question everyone is wondering about following the Phoenix Suns' recent trade for Bradley Beal. Although there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding Williamson's future in New Orleans, Bill Simmons believes the Pelicans' star will be traded soon, per The Bill Simmons podcast, via NBACentral on Twitter.

“The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot,” Simmons said. “I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.”

If Simmons' statement is true, we will see a Zion Williamson trade sooner rather than later. There are no guarantees when it comes to this situation though.

Zion Williamson has been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors. Most teams around the NBA would love to acquire a player with a ceiling as high as Williamson features. That said, his injury history cannot be ignored. As a result, the Pelicans' potential trade return could be underwhelming. But they should still be able to receive enough value on return for the 22-year old if they decide to ultimately deal him away ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Zion Williamson and the 2023 NBA offseason

The NBA offseason is already creating plenty of storylines. The entire dynamic of the league may be shifted through trades and free agency. With Beal already expected to head to Phoenix, one can only wonder where possible trade candidates like Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard will end up.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans as they are made available.