If you really think about it, the fact that Zion Williamson has been out with injury for a longer period of time than he's actually been healthy does give the New Orleans Pelicans, at the very least, some sort of motivation to consider a sensational offseason trade for the former No. 1 overall pick. According to reports, the Pelicans front office is now mulling cashing in on Zion as they look to acquire the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

At this point, however, nothing appears to be imminent, which also isn't surprising considering how Williamson is supposed to be New Orleans' cornerstone superstar for the foreseeable future. The team's hesitation in potentially pulling the plug on the Zion experiment at this point in his career is completely understandable. As a matter of fact, if you ask NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he believes that Williamson won't be going anywhere anytime soon:

“I think you give it at least another year or two,” Woj said. “I won’t rule anything out. You can't in this league. But I would still be really, really surprised if Zion Williamson is not on New Orleans’ opening night roster.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I think you give it at least another year or two. I won’t rule anything out… but I would be really, really surprised if Zion Williamson is not on New Orleans’ opening night roster.” —Adrian Wojnarowski (via The @ryenarussillo Podcast)pic.twitter.com/ouwVBRB0ut — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Woj did hint that it's possible that the Pelicans have had some internal and external discussions about a potential Zion Williamson trade, but at the same time, the renowned NBA insider also pointed out that in terms of his current market value, now would not be the best time for New Orleans to trade the oft-injured 22-year-old.

Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the best in the business so if he says that Zion will be staying with the Pelicans, then this is probably what's going to happen. Then again, even Woj himself is not guaranteeing anything.