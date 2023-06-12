The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly interested in acquiring a top 2-3 pick in the NBA Draft, with their sights set on Scoot Henderson, per Shams Charania. Henderson, along with Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, is expected to be selected within the top three picks of the draft. New Orleans clearly believes in his talent and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done.

“The Pelicans are expected to aggressively pursue a top pick, potentially two or three, in this upcoming NBA Draft with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson sources tell me,” Charania said.

Trading for a top three pick this season is going to be difficult for the Pelicans. The San Antonio Spurs obviously won't be interested in trading the No. 1 overall pick, as they are expected to draft Victor Wembanyama. That leaves the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, which are likely to be Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

There is no consensus No. 2 overall prediction. The Hornets' No. 2 pick has been especially pursued by teams hungry to make a trade. Acquiring that selection would give a team the freedom to choose either player.

The Pelicans have displayed flashes of potential over the past few seasons. They were competitive during the 2022-23 campaign, but would certainly benefit from a healthy Zion Williamson season. With stars such as CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram on the roster though, New Orleans is a team to keep tabs on.

Adding a future star like Scoot Henderson would unquestionably help the organization. That said, the price for acquiring the No. 2 or No. 3 pick will be steep.