Zion Williamson has found his name constantly swirling in rumors around NBA trade discussions as the 2023 NBA Draft quickly approaches. As more rumors surface surrounding his relationships with those within the New Orleans Pelicans organization, a troubling update has arisen regarding him and his current teammates, reports Real GM.

“It's surprising to me how out there it is in the league that the Pelicans are discussing Zion business. I want to be very careful about the word ‘offer' because that word is a dangerous word. I'm not sure the Pelicans have ‘offered' Zion to anybody, but every day that passes over the past five or six days, I hear different discussions the Pelicans have had that implies they are going to make Zion available. Him or Brandon Ingram. I wouldn't rule out anything I guess, but the events of the last six months with Zion are what they are.”

These are comments from NBA insider Brian Windhorst on his podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, and they do not sound good for Zion Williamson's prospects of staying with the Pelicans. Windhorst goes on to emphasize that the relationship with his teammates is essentially nonexistent.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There is no relationship between Zion and the organization, and minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.”

If these rumors are true, then it would really come as no surprise to see Zion Williamson be traded to another NBA team within the coming days. Williamson still has loads of potential, but it is starting to look like that won't be realized with the New Orleans Pelicans.