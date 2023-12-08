Rumors are swirling that the New Orleans Pelicans urge Zion Williamson to improve his "diet and conditioning," but he "doesn't listen."

It's been a bumpy season for the New Orleans Pelicans so far. One minute they look unbeatable then they turn around and completely flop. The same can be said for Zion Williamson, as he hasn't quite looked like the superstar-caliber player the team hoped he would be. Rumors now suggest that he's ignoring the advice the team is giving him to help him improve.

The Pelicans just got blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Semifinal game of the In-Season Tournament. Williamson was noticeably sluggish. He finished with just 13 points, two rebounds, and three assists on the evening. There were moments where he was seen heavily breathing after just five minutes of play.

With that said, rumors are that the Pelicans have been trying to get Williamson to improve his eating habits and conditioning, according to Christian Clark of NOLA News. Unfortunately, it sounds like the team's plead is falling on deaf ears.

“Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to [Zion] Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve, but the former No. 1 pick ‘doesn't listen,'” Clark reported.

If this is true, then there is a serious problem going on in New Orleans. Especially considering the Pelicans are considered a playoff contender in the Western Conference. If Williamson was truly at his peak, this team could be at the top of the Conference. Instead, they're in the middle of the pack currently ranked eighth.

Zion Williamson is certainly someone to watch moving forward. This isn't the first time his conditioning was questioned, as it's been an ongoing issue for the star power forward since entering the league. There is still plenty of time in the season for him to turn things around. But only time will tell if that happens.