Trae Young may have interest in wanting to remain with the Atlanta Hawks for the long term. However, it might take time for a contract extension to come to fruition.

Young has been with the Hawks for seven years since the team selected him fifth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. He's led the squad since, navigating the offense as their star shooter and playmaker.

Unfortunately, Atlanta has yet to present him a max contract extension despite his efforts. He led the team to their Conference Finals in 2021, their first since 1970. He also earned four All-Star selections and landed on one All-NBA team in 2022. However, that seems to not be enough for the organization to budge.

NBA insider Bobby Marks gave his thoughts on the situation during a Aug. 11 episode of NBA on ESPN. On his end, he believes it to be an action from Atlanta to play the long game with the star guard.

“From Trae Young's perspective, you're looking at this Atlanta team that's projected to finish fourth per ESPN bet in the Eastern Conference. And you're saying, ‘Wait a minute, I'm looking at the market. We've got potentially 10 teams. We've got a third of next year's teams that have cap space here. Am I willing to commit long term if I'm not liking where the price is right now?' So I think this is going to be a slow play as far as where both sides are going to go,” Marks said.

“I do think there's a middle ground as far as reaching that commitment here, but I do think from Atlanta's perspective, you're looking, ‘Wait a minute, let's see how this roster fits before we're willing to commit long term to Trae Young.'”

“I think this is going to be a slow play as far as where both sides are going to go.”@BobbyMarks42 breaks down why the Hawks and Trae Young may be taking some time to reach an agreement on an extension 👀 pic.twitter.com/FLy4kd3nAr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Trae Young, Hawks

It's a risky play for the Hawks to play with Trae Young, but it could help them think of the long term.

Atlanta has been active this offseason, landing the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. As a result, they have a talented roster that can compete in the Eastern Conference.

Young has two years remaining on his contract, with the second being a player option. His future would be dependent on the team's success, making this upcoming season a crucial one for the franchise.