On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers picked up a big road win over the Atlanta Hawks as they continue their East Coast road trip. The Clippers found themselves trailing by eight at halftime but dominated the third quarter by a score of 35-8 (!!!) to ultimately win the game easily.

This game marked the return of Bogdan Bogdanovic to State Farm Arena, the place he called home for the last four seasons before he was traded to the Clippers for Terrance Mann prior to the deadline.

After the game, Bogdanovic revealed a bittersweet moment he shared on the court with his former teammate Trae Young during Friday's contest.

“There was one situation where I gave (Young) a high five on the floor,” said Bogdanovic, per Caleb Johnson of 92.9 The Game on X. “You see the face… it's just a normal reaction. It was weird to play against them.”

After the game, Young also spoke on the bond he and Bogdanovic shared during their time as teammates.

“Yeah, it’s bittersweet. I got a lot of love for Bogi…Obviously he’s a great player…So I’m glad he’s not in the East so I ain’t gotta worry about him all year,” said Young, per Jameelah Johnson on X.

A bittersweet reunion

Bogdan Bogdanovic had been having the worst season of his career to date when the Hawks finally decided to pull the plug and trade him in early February. The sharpshooter's struggles continued at first with the Clippers, but he has since picked up the pace a bit, including scoring 30 points on Wednesday in a road victory over the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have seen solid production out of Terrance Mann, as well as other trade acquisitions Caris LeVert and Georges Niang, over the last several weeks, continuing to cement themselves as one of the better bench units in the NBA.

While Bogdanovic didn't have the best end to his tenure in Atlanta, he was still a beloved player on a team that shocked everyone by making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, and was rightfully honored with a tribute video during the game on Friday.