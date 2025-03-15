Kawhi Leonard tends to have some unique shots, especially one he made during the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

With five minutes left in the second quarter as the Clippers trailed 47-42, Leonard drove to the paint as he attempted a circus shot around the rim.

The Clippers star forward made swift adjustments midair as he released the ball from his right hand, being successful with the shot as he wowed the crowd in the process.

HOW DID KAWHI FINISH THIS 😱pic.twitter.com/EY2u8IEgoC — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Kawhi Leonard, Clippers played against Hawks

The matchup wasn't close between Kawhi Leonard's Clippers and Trae Young's Hawks, seeing the former cruise to a 121-98 blowout win.

Atlanta initially had the upper hand, having a 61-53 lead at halftime. However, Los Angeles exploded with a 35-8 display in the third quarter and never looked back. The visitors shot 54.7% from the field, including 44.4% from downtown. This was in contrast to the hosts' shooting splits of 42% overall and 27.3% from three.

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Clippers. Leonard finished with a stat line of 25 points, six rebounds, five steals, and two assists. He shot 11-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. James Harden came next with 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Los Angeles improved to 37-30 on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

Following Friday's win over the Hawks, the Clippers will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Charlotte Hornets on March 16 at 7 p.m. ET.