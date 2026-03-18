The Atlanta Hawks are riding a 10-game winning streak, and it's safe to say they're one of the hottest teams in the league right now. Their next matchup is against the Dallas Mavericks, whom they already beat during the streak, but they'll be on the road this time around. The Mavericks just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers a few days ago, so they won't be an easy out, regardless of what their record says.

The Hawks have been fairly healthy during the streak, but Jonathan Kuminga has been in and out of the lineup with a left knee issue. It's something that has been lingering since before he was traded to the Hawks, and the team is managing it the best they can.

Here is his status ahead of their game against the Mavericks.

Jonathan Kuminga's injury status vs. Mavericks

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Kuminga is listed as questionable against the Mavericks, which means there is a chance that he could suit up. Before their last game against the Orlando Magic, Kuminga was listed as questionable and was able to play. In the game before that, where they faced the Milwaukee Bucks, he was listed as questionable but ruled out.

The Hawks may be trying to give Kuminga as much rest as they can throughout this stretch of the season, so he could be fairly healthy when postseason time comes around.

So far, when Kuminga has been on the floor for the Hawks, he's been productive and a major help for their second unit. His rebounding and ability to get to the foul line are key to their success, and if he can continue to do that, he'll keep getting important minutes on the team.

The only thing is that he has to stay healthy, which will go a long way into what the Hawks decide on his future.