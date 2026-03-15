CJ McCollum has been a big reason for the Atlanta Hawks' success after the All-Star break, and the numbers show it. The Hawks are on a nine-game winning streak, and all they're worried about at this moment is continuing the momentum and trying to move up the Eastern Conference standings.

At the same time, there are questions that will need to be answered at the end of the season, with one of them being about McCollum's future with the team. The veteran guard is on an expiring contract, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he had multiple suitors when free agency opens.

McCollum was asked by NBA insider Jake Fischer if he would welcome an opportunity to return to the Hawks, and his response was priceless.

“That’s not up to me, my friend,” McCollum said.

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Fischer then spoke about the options that McCollum would have, assuming a team that needs a scoring guard offers the same amount the Hawks did.

“I like it here, man,” McCollum said. “I'm here for a reason. We'll see. But right now, it’s about playing winning basketball and building on what we've done and stack wins and stack winning habits.”

As of now, McCollum is focused on what's right in front of him, and that's trying to make it to the playoffs. After his 30-point game against the Milwaukee Bucks, he mentioned that he's willing to do whatever he needs to help the team.

“I’m just doing my job,” McCollum said. “I told them when I got here, I’ll do whatever you guys need me to do. Come off the bench, start. Whatever it takes to be successful. I think for us it’s about gelling at the right time, doing things the right way at the right time. And we’ve had a good homestand.”