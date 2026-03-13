Josh Minott is attempting to carve out a consistent role during his fourth NBA season. The former Boston Celtics forward is making a strong case for an expanded opportunity following a trade to the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets.

Minott turned in a career-best performance on Thursday during Brooklyn's 108-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The 6-foot-8 wing kept the Nets, who were down more than half their rotation, competitive for most of the game. He posted a career-high 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from three and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line with three steals and three blocks in 24 minutes.

“I'd say just my teammates,” Minott said when asked what fueled his career-best outing. “Them finding me on my cuts when I was open. I mean, I owe basically everything to them. I didn't really do anything that didn't involve them finding me… I'm coming into a situation halfway through the season. So I have to make a crazy mental switch. So for them to really help speed things along and help me to understand who we are as a team — just our plays, values, how we play — I mean, I'd say that's everything. They definitely help guide me, and I'm looking forward to what more they have to teach me.”

Minott joined the Nets at the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics, who dumped his minimum salary to dip below the luxury tax. The 23-year-old showed promise for Boston early this season.

Josh Minott turning heads during audition for rebuilding Nets

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Minott averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 18.5 minutes per game over his first 27 appearances this season. He shot 50.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three on 7.1 attempts per 100 possessions during the stretch.

At 6-foot-8 with a seven-foot wingspan and above-average athleticism, the Memphis product has impressed as a defensive playmaker. His promising three-point shooting and length on drives to the rim offer intriguing two-way upside for a Nets team that acquired him for no cost.

Minott's four made threes and six stocks (steals + blocks) on Thursday were both career-highs.

“I've been waiting on it,” he said of his performance. “But at the end of the day, I'm not going to call it pointless, but there's one goal. So overall, I don't want to say I'm satisfied, but I'm pretty happy with my performance… I'm just trying to keep the same rhythm. I understand that they had a rhythm before me, and I'm just not trying to ruin that. I'm just trying to come in and find a way I can impact the game. Just trying to uphold the team, lift the team and its values.”

Minott should have ample opportunity to prove his worth as the Nets ramp up their tanking aggressiveness to close the season. Brooklyn recently shut down Egor Demin and Day'Ron Sharpe for the season. Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle sprain), Nolan Traore (rest) and Ziaire Williams (illness) were also ruled out vs. Atlanta.

The Nets have a $2.58 million team option on Minott for next season.