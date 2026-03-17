On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks picked up their tenth straight win with a blowout home victory over the Orlando Magic. It was an excellent game for guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who set a career high with 41 points on nine three-pointers, and Jalen Johnson recorded his 13th triple double of the season in the win.

The basketball world is starting to take notice of the Hawks now that they have put together their longest winning streak since their 60-win season in 2014-15, and one person joining in on the praise is former NBA wing Chandler Parsons, who took to FanDuel's “Run it Back” show to relay his thoughts.

“This is the hottest team in the NBA right now… they're playing their best basketball at the right time,” said Parsons, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, NBA teams typically try to gear up to play their best basketball heading into March and April, which is exactly what the Hawks have been able to do over the last few weeks, losing just one game since the All-Star break.

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Atlanta currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference at 37-31, but is just 1.5 games out of the fifth seed, which could be very well in reach if the team continues its winning ways.

Through it all, Johnson has continued to establish himself as a burgeoning superstar on the heels of his first All-Star appearance, and Alexander-Walker looks poised to compete for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Should he win it, he would be the second straight Hawks player to take home the award, joining Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks will next take the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Dallas Mavericks as they look to push their winning streak to 11.