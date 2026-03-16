The Atlanta Hawks are arguably one of the hottest teams in the league as they're on a nine-game winning streak, and they're looking to make it 10 against the Orlando Magic. The streak started when CJ McCollum was inserted into the starting lineup for Zaccharie Risacher, as the stats showed the Hawks were a better team when he played along with the other four starters of Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu.

Those stats are still proven to be true, and it doesn't look like McCollum will be going back to the bench anytime soon. After their win against the Milwaukee Bucks, McCollum was asked if he preferred to be a starter.

“For me, it’s whatever the team needs,” McCollum said to reporters. “I think the money is on time every two weeks, regardless. That’s always helpful, but historically, I’ve been a starter, but I’m comfortable playing whatever role is necessary for us, as long as we’re competing for something. That’s what’s really important for me: playing winning basketball and competing for something right now. That’s what they want me to do, and when your boss tells you something, you've got to do it.”

McCollum's move to the starting lineup hasn't affected the way the Hawks have played, and if anything, it's made them better. Jalen Johnson has been able to continue to produce at a high level with McCollum in the lineup.

Article Continues Below

“Some lineups may look different, but CJ’s been a great vet to come in, and he understands the game at an elite level,” Johnson said. “So having him on the court with us, he just shows us little pointers and stuff where we can be effective at, and I feel like he’s done a great job leading our group.”

The Hawks needed a vet like McCollum on their team, as they were one of the younger teams in the league when the season started. McCollum has been through postseason basketball, taking big shots, and playing alongside some of the stars of the game. His presence is only going to make the Hawks better, especially at this point in the season.

The Hawks are currently trying to climb the Eastern Conference standings, but haven't made much movement despite their winning streak. At this point, all they can do is control what they can and hope that the teams above them start to fall.