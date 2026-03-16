The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will play on Monday night. Jonathan Kuminga continues to deal with a knee injury concern, however, so is he playing tonight?
Kuminga is listed on the injury report with left knee injury management. The Hawks are taking a cautious approach to his playing availability.
Here's everything we know about Jonathan Kuminga's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Magic.
Jonathan Kuminga's injury status vs. Magic
Kuminga is currently listed as questionable to play, per the NBA injury report.
Atlanta will enter play with a 36-31 overall record. The Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 38-28 Magic are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
Monday's game should be a competitive affair between the two Eastern Conference squads. The Hawks would certainly benefit from having Kuminga on the floor.
When it comes to the question of if Jonathan Kuminga is playing tonight vs. the Magic, however, the answer is maybe.
Hawks injury report
The Hawks have four players listed on their injury report for Monday night's game.
- Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management): Questionable
- Asa Newell (G League on assignment): Questionable
- RayJ Dennis (G League two-way): Questionable
- Keshon Gilbert (G League two-way): Questionable
Magic injury report
The Magic have six players listed on the injury report.
- Jett Howard (illness): Questionable
- Anthony Black (left lateral abdominal strain): Out
- Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain): Out
- Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain injury management): Out
- Colin Castleton (G League two-way): Out
- Alex Morales (G League two-way): Out