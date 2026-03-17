Momentum continues to build for the Atlanta Hawks as their winning streak reaches a milestone not seen in more than a decade. The surge has quickly become one of the most compelling storylines shaping the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Atlanta extended its streak to 10 consecutive wins with a 124–112 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The result improved the Hawks to 38–31 and moved them into eighth place in the standings, strengthening their late postseason push.

The run marks the franchise’s longest winning streak since the 2014–15 season, when the Hawks won a franchise-record 60 games and went on a historic 19-game streak. The comparison places this current group with rare company in team history.

The streak has developed during a dominant homestand at State Farm Arena, where the Hawks have controlled tempo and generated consistent offensive production. Wins over the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando illustrate the team’s ability to close games and sustain momentum.

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CA-CAW! THE HAWKS HAVE WON 10 STRAIGHT GAMES 🔥 It's Atlanta's longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season. pic.twitter.com/JPg2RZ1ZqM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

Several players have fueled the upward trend. Jalen Johnson has been especially impactful, averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists over the last 10 games, recording three triple-doubles during that span. CJ McCollum has averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over the last 10 games, providing consistent scoring and playmaking. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has also contributed significantly, averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds over that stretch.

Defensively, the Hawks have also improved. Dyson Daniels has recorded 24 steals over his last 10 games, averaging 2.4 per game, while Onyeka Okongwu has pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game during that span, strengthening the team’s interior presence.

If this run continues, the Hawks’ earlier season struggles will feel like a distant memory as their push up the Eastern Conference standings gains real traction.