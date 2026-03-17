Somebody forgot about Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

With a little over two minutes left in the second quarter of Monday night's game between the Orlando Magic and the Hawks, veteran Atlanta guard CJ McCollum made a move along the baseline and attracted multiple Orlando defenders.

What the Magic seemingly did not see was Johnson making a direct cut to the basket from all the way out of the frame. When McCollum saw Johnson coming in, he immediately fired him the ball, leading to a monster uncontested throwdown that the Magic had no chance of stopping.

Here's the video of that spectacular play:

Jalen Johnson is cleared for TAKEOFF ✈️pic.twitter.com/Na6SDn1Bu8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2026

Johnson's vicious rack attack garnered plenty of reactions from fans online.

“Me on my Nerf hoop in my bedroom at 13 when we were supposed to be playing shots only!” said a fan.

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“Love this team, man, and not tryna hear bout no tanking teams,” another one commented.

“That was all time,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“The takeoff, the slam and the crowd pop. There is a special basketball culture being built in Atlanta right now,” a post read.

“This is Bron all over again lmfaoooo,” said a different social media commenter.

Johnson and the Hawks are more than just about highlight plays these days. They entered this meeting with the Magic on a scorching nine-game winning streak and a 36-31 record.

The Hawks, currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, are figuring it out, and they're seemingly getting more dangerous as the 2026 NBA Playoffs draw closer.