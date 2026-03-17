Somebody forgot about Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

With a little over two minutes left in the second quarter of Monday night's game between the Orlando Magic and the Hawks, veteran Atlanta guard CJ McCollum made a move along the baseline and attracted multiple Orlando defenders.

What the Magic seemingly did not see was Johnson making a direct cut to the basket from all the way out of the frame. When McCollum saw Johnson coming in, he immediately fired him the ball, leading to a monster uncontested throwdown that the Magic had no chance of stopping.

Here's the video of that spectacular play:

Johnson's vicious rack attack garnered plenty of reactions from fans online.

“Me on my Nerf hoop in my bedroom at 13 when we were supposed to be playing shots only!” said a fan.

Article Continues Below

“Love this team, man, and not tryna hear bout no tanking teams,” another one commented.

“That was all time,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“The takeoff, the slam and the crowd pop. There is a special basketball culture being built in Atlanta right now,” a post read.

“This is Bron all over again lmfaoooo,” said a different social media commenter.

Johnson and the Hawks are more than just about highlight plays these days. They entered this meeting with the Magic on a scorching nine-game winning streak and a 36-31 record.

The Hawks, currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, are figuring it out, and they're seemingly getting more dangerous as the 2026 NBA Playoffs draw closer.