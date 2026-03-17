On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks picked up their tenth straight win with a comfortable home victory over the Orlando Magic. This game was originally designated as “Magic City Night” in what was supposed to be a collaboration between the team and a local adult entertainment establishment, but the NBA ultimately canceled the promotion after criticism from San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet.

Despite that, however, many fans in attendance showed support for the venue anyway, as described by the Associated Press.

“Collaboration or not, plenty of Hawks fans dressed accordingly anyway. Magic City gear, both official and unofficial merchandise, was a common sight throughout the crowd. Those proudly sporting a club sweatshirt included Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz, who sat near halfcourt as she watched Atlanta roll to a 124-112 victory,” reported the Associated Press, via ESPN.

Gertz has ties to Magic City, having previously produced a documentary about the iconic nightlife establishment.

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Meanwhile, on the court, the Hawks put together arguably their most impressive performance of the season on Monday, defeating an Orlando team that had been on a seven-game winning streak in its own right, and extending their own run to ten straight wins.

The hero of this one was Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who continued his Most Improved Player of the Year campaign with 41 points on nine three pointers, while Jalen Johnson recorded his 13th triple double of the year, and second in a row.

The Hawks are now just a game and a half outside of the top six in the East, which would mean getting out of the play-in tournament altogether.

Atlanta will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game against the Dallas Mavericks as they look to push their streak to 11. Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm ET.