The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to nine games Saturday afternoon with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, matching a feat the franchise had not accomplished since the 2014–15 season.

Atlanta’s latest win continues the team’s surge through the Eastern Conference and marks the franchise’s longest winning streak since the 2014–15 campaign, when the Hawks finished 60–22 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The current run has helped Atlanta regain momentum in the playoff race while strengthening its position in the middle of the conference standings.

CJ McCollum led the way offensively against Milwaukee, scoring 30 points while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The veteran guard delivered an efficient performance, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 7-for-10 from three-point range while converting 3-of-4 free throws in 27 minutes.

Jalen Johnson followed with one of the most complete performances of the night, recording a triple-double with 23 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Johnson shot 10-for-20 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, and added one free throw across 35 minutes as he helped control the pace of the game on both ends of the floor.

THE ATLANTA HAWKS HAVE WON 9 STRAIGHT GAMES 🔥 The longest active winning streak in the NBA and the franchise’s longest since the 2014–15 season. pic.twitter.com/BF1leJpc5N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2026

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Nine straight wins lift Hawks closer to Eastern Conference top six

The balanced effort highlighted Atlanta’s recent stretch of strong play, which has seen the team climb back into postseason contention. With the victory, the Hawks improved to 36–31 on the season and moved closer to the Miami Heat (38–29), remaining 2.5 games behind the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak currently stands as the longest active run in the NBA, underscoring the team’s momentum as the regular season enters its final stretch. The Hawks have benefited from improved offensive execution and consistent contributions across the roster during the streak.

The team will now look to extend its run Monday night when it hosts the Orlando Magic (37–28). The matchup, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, will serve as the final game of Atlanta’s five-game homestand and carries significant playoff implications as the Eastern Conference race tightens.